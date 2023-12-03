Home » Gaza, dramatic situation at Khan Younis hospital: the wounded are also treated on the floor due to lack of beds
Gaza, dramatic situation at Khan Younis hospital: the wounded are also treated on the floor due to lack of beds

Gaza, dramatic situation at Khan Younis hospital: the wounded are also treated on the floor due to lack of beds

The Ministry of Health of Gaza Strip updated the overall number of victims since the bombing began. “The dead are beyond 15.500“. A number to which those missing under the rubble must be added. Of the total deaths, he reported, 70% are women and children. Over 40 thousand people were injured. The dramatic images come from the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip. After the end of the truce, the Israeli army resumed the offensive, concentrating mainly in the southern area, where it is currently starting the ground operation. The hospital is under attack, there are so many patients that they are lying on the floor due to lack of space.

