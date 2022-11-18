At least 21 dead in the Gaza Strip are the death toll from a fire that broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a building of 3 in the Jabaliya refugee camp. This was reported by the local authorities and a relative specifies that 17 of the victims were members of the same family and that the flames broke out during a birthday party. It appears that the fire was fueled by petrol which was stored in the apartment, but an investigation is underway. The Abu Raya family lived in the apartment, which was destroyed in the fire. Mohammed Abu Raya, a spokesman for the family, told the Associated Press that the extended family had gathered to celebrate two things at the same time: the birthday of one of the children and the return of one of the adults from a trip to Egypt.

Abu Raya disputed claims that stored gasoline fueled the blaze, saying it was more likely that furniture made of flammable materials accelerated the flames. According to what he said, the victims belong to three generations: a couple, their 5 children, 2 daughters-in-law and 8 grandchildren. At the moment the identity of the other victims has not been disclosed. Gaza faces a severe energy crisis, largely due to the blockade on the Israeli-Egyptian border, in place since Hamas took control of the strip 15 years ago. People often store cooking gas, diesel and petrol in their homes for the winter. In the past, fires in homes have been caused by candles and gas leaks