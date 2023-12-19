Home » Gaza, Hamas releases a video with three Israeli hostages: “We are elderly and chronically ill. Don’t let us grow old here”
World

Gaza, Hamas releases a video with three Israeli hostages: “We are elderly and chronically ill. Don’t let us grow old here”

by admin
Gaza, Hamas releases a video with three Israeli hostages: “We are elderly and chronically ill. Don’t let us grow old here”

Three elderly and sick Israeli hostages appeared in a video released by the Brigate al-Qassamthe armed wing of Hamas, and relaunched by al-Jazeera. In the video, one of the three hostages speaks, introducing himself as 79-year-old Halem Bery, from the Nir Oz kibbutz. “I’m here with a group of other elderly people, they all have chronic illnesses and live in very harsh conditions,” declares Bery, immediately adding that “we are the generation that he built the foundation for the creation of Israel and we are the ones who started the IDF,” the Israel Defense Forces. “We don’t understand why we were abandoned here. You must free us, no matter the cost”, continues the elderly man, underlining that “we do not want to be killed as a direct result of an IDF air attack”. Reiterating the request to be released “unconditionally”, Bery concludes with an appeal: “Don’t let us grow old here.”

Previous Article

Egypt, Al-Sisi wins the elections by a landslide: he will remain in office until 2030. But he will have to deal with the strong economic crisis and social tensions

See also  Pope: formation of priests at the heart of evangelization - Vatican News

You may also like

100 cubic meters of lava per second: a...

Arbol del amor – A Christmas tale –...

Putin Refutes Biden’s Claims of Russian Aggression Towards...

Record-breaking Christmas trees, that’s what they are

El Salvador would study if there is oil...

Artificial intelligence has a favorite to win the...

The Impact of the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict on International...

New EU sanctions on Moscow, Zelensky: “Pressure increases”...

Israel – Hamas War: why large shipping and...

Adele married prenuptial agreement | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy