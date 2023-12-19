Gaza, Hamas releases a video with three Israeli hostages: “We are elderly and chronically ill. Don’t let us grow old here”

Three elderly and sick Israeli hostages appeared in a video released by the Brigate al-Qassamthe armed wing of Hamas, and relaunched by al-Jazeera. In the video, one of the three hostages speaks, introducing himself as 79-year-old Halem Bery, from the Nir Oz kibbutz. “I’m here with a group of other elderly people, they all have chronic illnesses and live in very harsh conditions,” declares Bery, immediately adding that “we are the generation that he built the foundation for the creation of Israel and we are the ones who started the IDF,” the Israel Defense Forces. “We don’t understand why we were abandoned here. You must free us, no matter the cost”, continues the elderly man, underlining that “we do not want to be killed as a direct result of an IDF air attack”. Reiterating the request to be released “unconditionally”, Bery concludes with an appeal: “Don’t let us grow old here.”

