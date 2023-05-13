Gaza, Israel-Islamic Jihad ceasefire

Tel-Aviv. He was employed as a shepherd in Israel. In a bitter irony of fate, on the fifth day of the conflict, a 35-year-old Palestinian resident of Gaza died as a result of wounds sustained by shrapnel from an Islamic Jihad rocket launched from the Strip into Jewish territory. His brother, also affected by the fragments, his life is in danger. There are 17,000 Palestinians in Gaza to whom the Israeli authorities have granted entry permits for work reasons. An initiative that the previous government had agreed with the Palestinian authority to offer better sources of income to the inhabitants of the impoverished enclave. However, the launch of the Israeli military operation “Shield and Arrow” and the simultaneous closure of the transit crossings blocked the two shepherds in Israel, who found themselves, like one and a half million Israelis residing in the south of the country, under fire from the Islamic Jihad rockets. The closure of the crossings through which goods pass to and from Gaza has reduced the Strip, already one of the poorest and most densely populated areas in the world, to the brink of humanitarian disaster. The electricity supplier Gaza Electricity Distribution Company (GEDCO) denounced it yesterday, announcing the interruption of the service due to lack of fuel supply to the power plant. Among the damage caused by yesterday’s Palestinian rockets, there are also those at the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings. They are in such conditions that, according to the Israeli media, it will be difficult to reopen them when the conflict ends. Egypt has secured a ceasefire agreement between Israel and armed groups in the Gaza Strip. Clashes have claimed 35 lives since Tuesday. Silence for silence,” Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi asked yesterday. Meaning that Tzahal would not stop targeting Palestinian commanders and positions in the Strip as long as Jihad continued to fire rockets on the Israeli population. —

