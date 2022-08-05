There are at least 2 dead and 19 injured in the operation launched by Israel – called ‘Breaking Dawn’, which means ‘the arrival of a new day’ – in the Gaza Strip. The local health ministry said so. Among those killed – according to the media – are Tayasir Jabari, commander of Islamic Jihad in the north of the Strip, and Salame Abed, also from Jihad.

The military spokesman adds that “a special alert” has been declared on the country’s home front. The Iron Dome, the missile defense system, has been deployed to cover up to 80 kilometers inside Israel, including Tel Aviv and Modin.

The leader of Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhalah, speaking to the al-Mayadeen TV network from Iran calls that of Israel an aggression: “We are starting the fight and the Palestinian resistance fighters must stand together to face this aggression,” he said. Ziad al-Nakhalah, adding that “there will be no red lines” in the clash and accusing Israel of violence.

The Palestinian militant group of Islamic Jihad is smaller than Hamas but largely shares its ideology. Both groups are opposed to the existence of Israel and have carried out dozens of deadly attacks over the years, including rocket firing into southern Israel. It is unclear how much control Hamas has over Islamic Jihad and Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks from Gaza.