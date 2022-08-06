Israeli jets hit militant targets in Gaza at dawn on Saturday as rockets rained down on southern Israel, hours after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the coastal enclave killed at least 10 people, including an elderly militant. and a 5 year old girl.

Israeli forces (IDF) say they are ready for a “week of operations”, reports the Times of Israel. Since yesterday afternoon, they confirm, more than 160 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel.

According to Israeli media, alarm sirens rang again this morning in Sderot and other locations close to the Strip. The Israeli military confirmed raids on rocket launching stations used by Islamic Jihad in the framework of the “Breaking Dawn” operation.

According to a military spokesman, of the 130 rockets that passed the territory of Gaza, of the 160 launched in the direction of Israel, the Iron Dome system intercepted more than 95%. “We attacked 40 targets, including five rocket launching stations and six rocket depots or production sites,” said General Ran Kochav, in statements reported by Ynet.

“Tayseer Jabari is not the ultimate goal of Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” he added, quoted by Times of Israel, referring to the commander of the group killed yesterday in an Israeli bombing on an apartment in the Gaza Strip. From the Palestinian enclave they spoke of at least ten deaths in what is the most serious escalation in a year.

And the Interior Ministry has announced the closure of some beaches in southern Israel due to rocket firing from Gaza. The beaches of Rishon Lezion, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Palmachim, Nitzanim and Zikim are all closed to bathers