Home » Gaza, Israeli soldiers raise the national flag over a house in the northern Strip
World

Gaza, Israeli soldiers raise the national flag over a house in the northern Strip

by admin
Gaza, Israeli soldiers raise the national flag over a house in the northern Strip

The soldiers of the Israeli army, having entered the Strip, raised the national flag its a house north of Gaza. This is shown by the images of a video released online in which we hear “3 weeks after the horrible crime, soldiers of the 52nd battalion of the 401st Brigade raised the Israeli flag in the heart of Gaza along the beach. We will not forget… we will not stop until we win.” As far as we know – underlined the Jerusalem Post – it is the first time that the flag has flown in place since Israel left the Strip in 2005

Previous Article

Biden: “Stellantis Agreement is a testament to the power of collective bargaining to create strong jobs and help our businesses”

See also  Kira, the former Amazon manager who takes up arms against Russia: "We shoot to protect the country and what we love"

You may also like

“Okumura Mondo Exhibition: 20-Year-Old Eyes” to be held

Anti-Semitic Mob Invades Russian Airport, Prompting Concerns About...

This is a list of the names of...

The Key to Chinese Characteristics: The ‘Combination of...

In Myanmar there are thousands of displaced people...

Families Murdered in Russian-Occupied Eastern Ukraine: Outrage and...

Spain, young Leonor swears on the Constitution and...

For 70 percent of Americans, US support for...

2023 Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico...

Uri Magidish freed: who is the female soldier...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy