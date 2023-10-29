Gaza, Israeli soldiers raise the national flag over a house in the northern Strip

The soldiers of the Israeli army, having entered the Strip, raised the national flag its a house north of Gaza. This is shown by the images of a video released online in which we hear “3 weeks after the horrible crime, soldiers of the 52nd battalion of the 401st Brigade raised the Israeli flag in the heart of Gaza along the beach. We will not forget… we will not stop until we win.” As far as we know – underlined the Jerusalem Post – it is the first time that the flag has flown in place since Israel left the Strip in 2005

