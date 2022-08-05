Israel has launched a military operation against some Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, after days of tensions following the arrest of the Jihad leader in the West Bank, in Jenin. The army of the Jewish state hit the top floor of a building in Gaza City but it is not yet clear what the target was. The roads around the Strip have been closed and the Israeli government has sent reinforcements to the southern border.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the government would respond to threats of retaliation emanating from jihad: “We will operate with internal resilience and external force in order to restore the normalcy of daily life in southern Israel. We do not seek conflict, but rather. we will not hesitate to defend our citizens if necessary. ”

The latest escalation in the Strip began when Israeli forces arrested a prominent member of the militant group, Jenin’s Islamic Jihad leader Bassam a-Saadi, on Monday. A teenager from the group was killed in a fire fight between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants.

Ahmed Mudalal, an Islamic Jihad official in Gaza, said the group had made requests to Israel through Egyptian mediators, including the release of the detained militant and one other prisoner, the suspension of raids in the West Bank and the lifting of the blockade of Gaza. . On Friday, a few hundred Israelis protested near the Strip to demand the release of a prisoner and the return to the homeland of the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.

The protesters were led by the family of Hadar Goldin, who along with Oron Shaul was killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas still holds their remains, as well as two Israeli civilians who have been lost in Gaza and believed to be have mental health problems, hoping to exchange them for some of Israel’s thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Protesters passed two police checkpoints on a heavily guarded road near the Gaza border.