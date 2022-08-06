Home World Gaza, Israel’s raid against Islamic Jihad continues. Lapid summons security summits
Gaza, Israel's raid against Islamic Jihad continues. Lapid summons security summits

Gaza, Israel’s raid against Islamic Jihad continues. Lapid summons security summits

Gaza: “13 dead from Israeli operation start”

Meanwhile, the toll confirmed by the Palestinians since the beginning of the Israeli operation against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip rises to 13 dead and 114 injured. The news was reported by the Wafa agency, which cites medical sources to report the death of a second Palestinian, a 26-year-old, who was hit in an Israeli air strike in the last hours east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Among the 13 victims, according to the Palestinians, is a five-year-old girl.

Condemnation of the Arab League Parliament

The parliamentary assembly of the Arab League “condemned with the utmost firmness the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the targeting of defenseless civilians, causing dozens of deaths and injuries, including children”: sources in Cairo report. .

The “Arab Parliament” based in the Egyptian capital blamed the “occupying authorities” for the repercussions of this dangerous escalation “in” flagrant violation of international law “,” United Nations Charter, international conventions, treaties and principles “, of “all resolutions of international legitimacy” and “of human rights”.

The assembly made up of four representatives of each country belonging to the Arab League called on “the international community to intervene urgently to stop this escalation and the blatant aggression against the defenseless Palestinian people”.

Juve-Atletico Madrid friendly canceled

The friendly match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, scheduled for Sunday evening at 20.30 in Tel Aviv, will not be played due to the increase in tensions in the last hours in Israel and in the Gaza Strip. Atletico Madrid announced it on Twitter.

