Gaza, Oxfam manager talks about the raids in Khan Younis: “A building near us was hit, everyone was crying. Now we’re just thinking about saving ourselves”

The Israeli army’s air raids also continue in the south of the Gaza Strip, where thousands of people have taken refuge in recent days to flee from Gaza City. In the audio testimony of Wassem Mushtaha, manager of Oxfamthe story of yesterday’s bombing in Khan Younis, where the man is with his family. “He hit a building very close to where we are. The children, over 30, began to cry, they all took refuge in the basement”

The story of Wassem Mushtaha is part of a series of daily testimonies from Oxfam operators and managers in Gaza that ilfattoquotidiano.it has decided to publish. The goal is to have a day-to-day first-person account from civilians in Gaza, those who are currently paying the highest price for the conflict

COUNTRYSIDE – There is a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, aid from Oxfam.

