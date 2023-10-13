Gaza, the audio testimony of the Oxfam manager before the entry of the Israeli tanks: “I wouldn’t want to leave, I’m doing it for my children”

“What once was Gaza no longer exists. Houses, buildings, shops and roads are damaged and demolished.” To tell through a voice message what was happening in Gaza a few hours before the entry of the tanks Israel and evacuation, it is Wasim Mushtaharesponsabile di Oxfam Saving Lives a Gaza.

“We didn’t sleep today – he explains further – We received Israeli messages informing us to leave Gaza and the Northern governorate and to move towards the South of the Gaza Strip”. “They asked us to leave our homes, our businesses, to leave everything and go with our children – he continues – It is a horrible situation and against all humanitarian law“.

Launching the appeal for an immediate ceasefire and for the opening of the gates to let in “goods and food”, the Oxfam manager continues: “With my children we are about to leave our homes, our city, within two hours to the utmost. If it were up to me I wouldn’t leave, I would rather die in Gaza. But for my children and my parents, I want to protect them. Pray for us.”

