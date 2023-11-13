Gaza, the first female surgeon in the Strip: “We are leaving Al Shifa hospital under the bombs”. The portrait on FQ MillenniuM on newsstands

Sara al Saqqathirty years old, is there first and only female surgeon in the Gaza Strip. To achieve this result she had to study and work very hard, in a context decidedly hostile to female emancipation. Her place of work is the hospital Al Shifa, the largest in the Strip, which in recent days has been subjected to heavy Israeli attacks, which have made working conditions already at the limit prohibitive, due to overcrowding of the wounded, shortage of medicines and equipment, lack of water and electricity. The Israelis point to al Shifa, in the north of the Strip, as a refuge Hamas.

FQ MillenniuMthe monthly magazine directed by Peter Gomezin the issue on newsstands offers a large portrait of Sara al Saqqa, signed by Ilaria Potenza, a surgeon in turn and a narrator. Her story and the challenges she had to face to become the first female surgeon in the Strip are alternated with a live account of current events, of the terrible work shifts in Al Shifa, which can last up to 48 hours, with injuries, in particular women and children, “treated on the floor”.

“I want to work and demonstrate every day that I am a good surgeon, I respond to mistrust and discrimination by doing my best”, says Al Saqqa. “I don’t know a better strategy and time has proven me right,” he claims. A determination put to the test by the war of recent weeks, with the Israeli bombings following the Hamas attacks on 7 October: “Nobody can do anything at this moment,” he vents with FQ MillenniuM. “I consider them the longest days and nights of my life: it’s as if we are going towards a dark end where we will find no one waiting for us, where no one is there to help us”.

Contacts with Sara al Saqqa, during the days of the war, were very difficult, her last messages, increasingly laconic, limited themselves to reassuring: “Still alive“, still alive. Today, Monday 13 November, you informed us that you and most of your colleagues left Al Shifa hospital, where there are very few white coats left, to help out in another health facility further south. Here is the reason, explained via Whatsapp: “For what happened in the last 4 days. The bombings are aimed at Al Shifa hospital itself. They hit the building. There is no electricity, no food, no water. And they hit the oxygen pipes. destroying them.”

Read the full portrait in the November issue of FQ MillenniuMon newsstands or on our shop, in paper or digital format

Share this: Facebook

X

