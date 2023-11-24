Gaza, the Israeli army advances before the truce: more than 300 Hamas targets hit

JERUSALEM. The wait for a truce is not a truce itself. What happened between Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories is proof of this. The Israeli army was involved on all fronts of the conflict, with American help, as the destroyer Thomas Hudner intercepted several drones launched in a single attack by the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea.

Israeli forces say that air forces and ground troops have struck more than 300 Hamas targets, including “military command centers, underground terrorist tunnels, weapons depots, weapons production sites and anti-tank missile launch sites”. its strong pressure on the entire Strip. The Jabalia refugee camp in the north, the largest in Gaza, was hit again and, according to intelligence, is the site of several Hamas positions. There were also hits near the Abu Hussein school, in the same camp, managed by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, where several injuries were reported. Images of the camp reduced to a pile of rubble are spreading on social media. The bombs and clashes also made themselves felt in Deir el-Balah and in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as in Khan Younis and Rafah, in the south. And the siege on hospitals, considered hiding places for Hamas, has not stopped. All hospitals in the north of the strip have closed and patients have been transferred to the south. Precisely in one of these transfers, the Israeli military arrested Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of the al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza. For days the structure has been under the control of Israeli forces, because intelligence information believes that there is a Hamas command center underneath.

The army’s raid a few days ago made it possible to find evidence of the presence of Hamas in the hospital, such as some weapons and surveillance videos in which militiamen can be seen taking in some hostages and motorbikes used during the attack on the seventh October. In recent days, the military also discovered tunnels under the hospital, a sign, according to them, of Hamas activity in the facility. Precisely for the military siege of al-Shifa, with the coordination of Crescent Moon and the World Health Organization, a convoy was organized to transport patients and doctors from the structure to hospitals in the south. The convoy was blocked for several hours by the military who checked it meticulously, arresting the director, accused of knowing that the hospital, under his direct management, served “as the command of Hamas and its control center”, as it is written in an army statement. Firm reaction from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and Hamas, who condemned the incident. Spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said the Health Ministry had decided to stop coordinating with the World Health Organization in the evacuation of the wounded and medical personnel, holding Israel and the United Nations responsible for the arrest of medical personnel. On the Lebanese front, there was the day with the most attacks since the beginning of the conflict. Over 50 rockets were launched towards Israel, almost 40 of which reached the Jewish country, in addition to mortar shells and anti-tank missiles. In the Israeli attacks on the country of cedars, Abbas Mohammad Raad, son of Hezbollah parliamentarian Mohammad Raad, was killed. Two minors were also killed in the West Bank.