The tension in the Gaza Strip is not abating after the military raid by the Israeli army on Friday called “Rise at Dawn” which aims to hit Islamic Jihad targets. The attack managed to kill one of the jihadist commanders, Tayseer Jabari. The toll from yesterday’s bombing rises to 15 dead and 125 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. But in the meantime attacks from both sides multiply. And in the afternoon the sirens sounded also in Tel Aviv for the missiles that left Gaza. Since yesterday, 361 Palestinian rockets launched towards Israel. The jihadists said they had targeted the most important Israeli airport, Ben Gurion Airport, but that the rocket would have crashed first, in Modiin.



An Israeli jet

At the same time, Israel persisted with its air strikes on the Gaza Strip, targeting the launching posts and weapons sites of Islamic militants and destroying a missile launching platform used by Islamic Jihad to strike Israel, according to the report. IDF Spokesperson Unit. According to witnesses cited by the Reuters the bombs also hit five homes in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza, Israel raid against Islamic Jihad. Killed a commander. The Palestinians: “10 victims, even a child”. Gantz recalls 25,000 reservists at Rossella Tercatin 05 August 2022



So far Hamas does not participate in the attacks on Israel. But the Islamic Jihad, which rejected a truce proposal with Israel, warns that “we are moving towards an escalation”. Meanwhile, condemnations are multiplying from the rest of the world but also appeals to avert it. From the early hours of the dawn rumors have also bounced on agencies about ongoing mediation attempts by Egypt, Qatar and the UN to stop the bombing. From Iran, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, thundered that “the Israelis will pay a heavy price for their recent crimes”. Salami spoke at the same time he was meeting the political leader of the Palestinian Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhala.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has summoned the Security Cabinet tonight at 10.30pm local time, which will meet at the army headquarters in Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have expanded their offensive against Islamic Jihad by announcing the arrest of 19 members of the group in the West Bank. An army communiqué reported that soldiers and agents of the Shin Bet Domestic Security Agency arrested 20 people during dawn raids in the occupied West Bank, “of whom 19 are operators associated with the Palestinian terrorist organization of Islamic Jihad. “

The bombings also caused the cancellation of the football friendly between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, scheduled for Sunday 7 August in Tel Aviv.

Israel captures Jihad leaders, maximum alert with Gaza 02 August 2022



Concerns have come from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East about the escalating tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz according to a US Defense Department statement. Austin “stressed Israel’s right to self-defense and the United States‘ continued commitment to Israel’s security.” Washington urged “to take steps to dampen the situation”, it “expressed concern over the news of civilian deaths and called for a timely and thorough investigation into any civilian casualties”.

Russia has also called on Israelis and Palestinians to “show restraint and return to the ceasefire regime,” according to Moscow foreign ministry poprta spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “Moscow is seriously concerned about a new round of armed violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone. Another escalation was triggered by the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on August 5, in response to which Palestinian groups launched massive indiscriminate bombings. on Israeli territory “.

Putin in Iran strengthens alliance with Khamenei. Stop to Erdogan in Syria by our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti, Gabriella Colarusso July 19, 2022



Concern and an invitation to de-escalation were also expressed by the European Union, which “is following with great concern the latest developments in Gaza, where the ongoing escalation has already caused numerous victims”. The EU calls for “maximum restraint from all parties to avoid further escalation and further victims”, a spokesman said.

Turkey, on the other hand, specifically condemns Israel’s raids in the Gaza Strip and says it is “deeply concerned” by the latest episodes of violence. “We strongly condemn the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. We find it unacceptable that civilians, including children, lost their lives in the attacks,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement reported by the Daily Sabah.