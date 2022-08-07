Home World Gaza, the number of victims rises to 29. Palestinian rockets touch Jerusalem
According to Gaza’s health minister, the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli raids that began Friday in the Strip to prevent attacks by Islamic Jihad has risen to 29. More than 250 are injured. And Israel has reiterated that the bombings are the answer to “an imminent threat” coming from the fundamentalists. Among the dead are six children and jihadist leaders Khaled Mansour and Tayseer Jabari. In a statement, the Jihad promised a “hard reaction” to Mansour’s killing.

Meanwhile, a shower of Palestinian missiles continues to fall on Israel: the Israelis have counted almost six hundred in the last 48 hours. Some have touched Jerusalem – and the jihadists have claimed them this morning – and in recent days the rockets had almost reached Tel Aviv. The Israeli army has announced that the anti-Jihad operation, dubbed “Breaking Dawn”, could go on for a week. This morning a tunnel under construction in the Strip was hit which was used, according to the Israeli armed forces, to infiltrate Islamic militants into the Jewish state to conduct terrorist operations. The tunnel did not yet cross into Israel.

On the Palestinian refugee camp of Jabaliya, where seven civilians, including six children, died from the bombings, Israel specified that four would have died not from an Israeli raid but from the fragments of a Palestinian rocket that exploded in the refugee camp where found during a failed launch attempt.

This morning, the worried voices that have arrived in recent days from the United States, Russia, Turkey and the EU have been joined by that of the Farnesina. Which “follows with great concern the escalation underway in Gaza and the reports of victims among the Palestinian civilian population. Italy strongly condemns the launch of rockets towards Israeli territory and reaffirms Israel’s right to guarantee the safety of its own citizens”. The Italian foreign ministry has also called on the parties to “moderation” and de-escalation.

