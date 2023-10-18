Gaza, the story of the evacuation: “Many have fled without knowing where to go, there are those who have taken refuge in shops. Entire families wiped out by the bombs”

After Israel’s evacuation order from north of Gaza in recent days the exodus of thousands of Palestinians headed south began. The objective is to cross the river Wadi, beyond which we arrive at a safe zone, outside the possible radius of the Israeli counteroffensive. “People couldn’t find it means of transport and people evacuated in the first way they could think of: some went by car, others on foot, often bringing animals with you” a Palestinian boy living in Gaza, fleeing towards the south, who prefers to remain anonymous for his safety, told Fatto Quotidiano.

“Many people they run away without knowing where to go. They find temporary shelters in schools, streets, shops. The human conditions necessary to evacuate are lacking.”

In the tragedy that surrounds him, the boy had the privilege of being able to leave in the car. Behind him he left Gaza, where the situation for civilians is increasingly critical: “Many remained under the rubble of the houses destroyed by the Israelis because there was no suitable equipment to recover them. The bombings fall all over Gaza, with regards to the dead we are not talking about two or three people, but about forty, fifty, seventy. In one day they were more than seventy families exterminated”

by Alex Simonetti

