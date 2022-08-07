Alarm sirens sounded on the outskirts of Jerusalem. According to Israeli public television Able to the Iron Dome defense systems intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza. There is no news of victims.

The incident took place while groups of religious Jews were entering on the Esplanade of the Mosques (the Temple Mount for the Jews) on the Jewish solemnity of the Nine of the month of Av.

The rocket launch was claimed by Islamic Jihad. In a statement, the organization warned Israel that it “will react strongly” to the killing of its military commander in the southern Strip, Khaled Mansour, which took place yesterday. During the night, Islamic Jihad fired a single rocket, but in the early morning it directed the fire towards Jerusalem and the Israeli city of Sderot, close to the Strip. “It was a first reaction,” said the military wing of Islamic Jihad.

It is the first time that bullets have been fired at Jerusalem since the start of the armed escalation that began on Friday afternoon. Yesterday, new attacks by the Israeli army on the Strip caused at least 24 victims.

In the meantime, Israeli sources report, 20 members of Islamic Jihad were arrested during an operation in the West Bank.

The death toll

Gaza’s health ministry said 29 people have been killed in the fighting so far in the coastal strip, including six children and four women. He said at least 253 people had been injured. Israel estimates that its airstrikes killed around 15 militants.