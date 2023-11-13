Gaza’s largest hospital struggles to survive amid Israeli bombardment and fuel blockade

Premature babies at Gaza’s largest hospital are being left without proper medical care as a result of Israeli airstrikes and a fuel blockade. Conditions at Al-Shifa Hospital have become dire, as staff are forced to resort to desperate measures like wrapping babies in aluminum foil and using hot water to warm them up due to a lack of electricity and medical supplies.

Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the hospital’s director, explained that the oxygen supply ran out, and staff had to remove babies from incubators, leaving them exposed. The situation has led to several deaths among children at the hospital.

The lack of electricity has resulted in operating rooms becoming inoperable, and Al-Shifa staff are left with no choice but to provide first aid and handle emergencies without proper facilities. Al Quds Hospital, the second-largest facility in Gaza City, has also been forced to close due to the depletion of fuel and a power outage.

Meanwhile, inhabitants at the hospital compound, including staff, patients, and shelter residents, are trapped due to intense fighting. They are also facing food and water shortages, and doctors are forced to work by candlelight. The World Health Organization has confirmed that Al-Shifa has been without electricity for three days and is no longer functioning as a hospital.

Israeli airstrikes have resulted in significant destruction and subsequent death tolls, with the Israeli military targeting Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that they have provided safe evacuation corridors, allowing for approximately 100 people to be evacuated. However, the hospital director and locals are hesitant to trust these claims, leading to a dire humanitarian situation.

Calls for a ceasefire have grown louder, with world leaders pressuring Israel over the civilian deaths and destruction caused by their operations in Gaza. While Israel continues to push back against these calls, thousands of Palestinians are seeking refuge from the ongoing airstrikes and firefights, trapped and unable to seek adequate medical care.

