On Tuesday, January 31, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti cited Gazprom data as saying the company’s exports to the EU via Ukraine fell to a record 951.4 million cubic meters in January. At the same time, demand for Russian oil in Asian markets continues to rise, with seaborne exports of Urals crude rising sharply this month.

The newspaper reported that in the second half of 2022, Gazprom will deliver 41 million to 43 million cubic meters of gas per day to the EU via Ukraine.

From January 5th, the daily trading volume began to decline sharply, and by January 19th only 24.4 million cubic meters were drawn per day.

The decline was largely due to a fall in European demand for Russian gas during an unusually warm winter, the newspaper added.

Exports to Asia rise

On the other hand, demand for Russian oil in Asian markets continues to grow, with exports of Urals crude by sea to Asian markets rising sharply this month, according to data from traders on the Refinitiv Eikon platform. That helps Moscow cope after most western markets stopped buying.

In January, at least 5.1 million tonnes of Urals crude was shipped to Asia from Russia’s Primorsky, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk ports, the data showed.

The final destination of another 1.9 million tonnes of Urals crude has yet to be determined, but traders expect most of it to also end up in India or China.

As a result, shipments of Urals crude to Asia could reach about 7 million tonnes this month, up about 2 million tonnes from December, according to Reuters estimates.

The data also showed that Turkey and Bulgaria remained the only buyers of this crude at European ports.

Meanwhile, Russian oil flows to Turkey this month are estimated at 400,000 tonnes. Bulgaria, which is not subject to the EU’s embargo on Russian oil, will receive about 560,000 tonnes of Urals and Siberian Light crude.

Russia has shifted its trade away from the EU to other markets, notably Asia and Latin America, against the backdrop of deep political disputes following Russia’s war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia banned from following price caps

On the other hand, the Russian government on Monday prevented domestic oil exporters and customs authorities from complying with the price ceiling imposed by the West on its crude oil.

The measure was enacted to help implement a Dec. 27 decree issued by President Vladimir Putin. The decree stipulates that the supply of crude oil and its derivatives to countries that abide by the price cap will be prohibited for a period of five months from February 1.

The new Russian decision prohibits companies and individuals from including in contracts the mechanism for capping oil prices. At the same time, they must notify customs officials and the Energy Department of any attempt to set a price cap.

In addition, if the customs authorities find out that such mechanisms exist, they must prevent the goods from leaving Russia.

From February 5th, the West intends to set two ceilings on the price of Russian refined oil products. One is a product that trades at a higher price than crude oil, such as diesel and gas oil. Another is a product that trades at a lower price than crude oil, such as fuel oil.