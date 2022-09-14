© Reuters. Gazprom’s supply recovery is nowhere in sight, EU ‘calls for help’ to Norway: lower gas prices



Financial Associated Press, September 14 (Editor Xia Junxiong) The European Union is negotiating with energy powerhouse Norway, hoping to reduce natural gas prices to ease the damage to the European economy caused by Russian supply disruptions.

On Wednesday (September 14) local time, European Commission President von der Leyen delivered the EU’s annual State of the Union address. She told the European Parliament: “We need to continue to work hard to reduce natural gas prices.” She added that relevant task forces have been established, and various The team has already started work.

Russia’s complete shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline earlier this month has pushed Europe to the brink of recession and could cause lasting damage to local manufacturing companies.

Von der Leyen used the State of the Union address to offer a series of radical proposals to ease the crisis, including capping electricity prices for low-cost power plants, taxing fossil-fuel companies’ excess profits and imposing electricity-reduction requirements.

Von der Leyen revealed that the EU plans to raise more than 140 billion euros by capping revenue from low-cost power plants and imposing a temporary tax on fossil fuel companies.

Norway may not be the savior

Norwegian government data shows that in 2021, Norway’s natural gas production will be 113 billion cubic meters, supplying nearly a quarter of the gas needs of the European Union and the United Kingdom. After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia slashed its natural gas supply to the EU, and Norway became the EU’s largest natural gas supplier.

Norway is not a member of the European Union, and it is unclear whether the country is willing to lower gas prices to help the bloc weather the storm. While Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gal Steller said on Tuesday that it was in Norway’s interest to maintain more stable and lower gas prices, he also warned that capping gas prices in Europe would be a bad idea and that the final effect would be backfires.

It is worth mentioning that Norway is also Europe’s largest exporter of electricity. However, due to unusually dry winters and springs, water levels in many of southern Norway’s reservoirs have dropped to record lows, so the country’s government is considering temporarily limiting power exports, a move that sparked protests from neighbouring countries.