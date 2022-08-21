Listen to the audio version of the article

Workers at the port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the largest in the United Kingdom, start an eight-day strike that creates concern about its possible repercussions on the chain of goods distribution in the country.

A strike that is only the latest in a chain that has gone through transport and various other sectors for several weeks: a wave of wage protests, which unions are demanding to adjust to a record level of inflation, which has exceeded 10% in July and is expected to reach 13% in October: the highest level among the G7 countries. Starting today are 1,900 crane operators, machinery operators and other dock workers in the east of England, which handles an average of 4 million containers a year.

It is the first strike of this port since 1989. “The Felixstowe docks are extremely profitable. The most recent figures show that in 2020 they made 61 million pounds (around 72 million euros) in profits, ”said the secretary of the Unite union, Sharon Graham. “Its parent company, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd, is so rich that it paid out £ 99m in dividends to its shareholders that same year. So I believe it is able to give Felixstowe workers a fair wage increase, ”added Graham.

The business counterpart said he asked the union to suspend the strike and sit at a negotiating table “to find a solution”. The firm said it had offered a “fair” increase of 8% for average salaries and 10% for the lowest and now feared for supplies.

According to some analysts, the strike should not have too strong an impact on supplies of goods, because the market is used to the disturbances after the Covid pandemic crisis.