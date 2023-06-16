GB, accused of rape by a minor Michael Lockwood, former police chief

New shadows emerge over British law enforcement, after recent and older scandals involving Scotland Yard and other police departments. Michael Lockwood, 64, a senior state official and former director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (the independent disciplinary authority called upon to monitor behavior in various police bodies in England and Wales), was in fact indicted today for harassment and sexual violence reported more than three decades after the events against a girl who was under 16 at the time.

Lockwood, head of the IOPC between 2018 and 2022, had previously served for many years as head of the administrative staff of the London Borough of Harrow, under both Tory and Labor led administrations. The allegations arise from one of the so-called historical investigations reopened on the island after the cover-ups of the past on suspected sexual crimes and pedophilia against VIPs or establishment figures in particular. The investigation, launched against him by the Crown Prosecution in December, refers to three alleged rapes and six episodes of obscene acts.

The official, who was retired at the end of 2022, will now have to appear before a judge at Hull Magistrates’ Court, in the north-east of England, on 28 June 2023. Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS, gave the news: «After having carefully considered all the evidence provided to us by the police, we have authorized the indictment of Michael Lockwood.

The other cases

British police have recently been rocked by a series of scandals, with officers accused of racist, homophobic, misogynistic and even criminal behaviour. In February, David Carrick, a 48-year-old police officer, was sentenced to life in prison for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults of 12 women, whom he terrorized using his location as a pretext. Before him, the rape and murder of a young woman, Sarah Everard, by police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021 shook the country. Previous reports commissioned after his cases have already highlighted the need for systemic reform within various services, including London’s Met Police, the largest police force in the country with over 43,000 officers and civilian staff.