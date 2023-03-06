Home World GB, hard line on illegal immigration: those arriving from the Channel will not be able to ask for asylum
LONDON – Unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration. The British Government will table a draconian bill in Parliament tomorrow which will make it a crime to cross the Channel in makeshift boats to reach England.

Migrants arriving without an entry visa will be deported and will forever lose their right to reside in the UK or to apply for British citizenship.

“Let it be clear, those who arrive here illegally will not be able to stay,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had just been elected and declared that stopping migrants landing on the English coast is one of his government’s priorities.

In 2022 almost 46 thousand migrants arrived from the Channel

Regaining control of borders was one of the main goals of Brexit, but immigration has increased since then. The Conservative government wants to demonstrate that it has an action plan that works, also because according to polls, illegal immigration is one of the main concerns of the British after the economy and the cost of living.

Last year nearly 46,000 migrants crossed the Channel in dinghies and boats, a staggering increase from 28,000 in 2021, and in January and February this year, despite the inclement weather, 3,000 people have already reached English shores. The migrants mainly come from Albania, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

