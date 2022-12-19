Listen to the audio version of the article

Sending immigrants to Rwanda with a one-way ticket is legal: the High Court ruled today. The ruling by Judge Lord Lewis that London can proceed with the controversial deportation program was greeted with consternation by the humanitarian associations that had sued the British government, resulting in the suspension of the first scheduled flights.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instead expressed satisfaction with the High Court ruling, declaring that he intends to proceed “as soon as possible” with the forced transfer of immigrants to the African country. The government’s “innovative” program “will save many lives and destroy the business of human trafficking gangs who organize dangerous and illegal crossings of the Channel,” Interior Minister Suella Braverman said.

The High Court: returns do not violate the Constitution

Over 40,000 people from various countries this year have crossed the English Channel on rowboats and boats to reach the English coast in the hope of obtaining the right to asylum, an unprecedented number of landings which is becoming an unsolvable problem for the Government. The High Court ruled that the government’s program does not violate the UN Refugee Convention and that it is therefore legal to transfer immigrants to Rwanda where their asylum claims can be examined. Despite the government’s haste to proceed with the expulsions, it is expected that the times will be long.

Indeed, in January the High Court will announce the timing and modalities of a possible appeal to the Supreme Court, which the humanitarian associations are evaluating. Furthermore, Lord Lewis himself, while declaring the program legal, underlined that the Ministry of the Interior must take into consideration the personal situation of each individual immigrant instead of sending them en bloc. Something that Priti Patel, interior minister in Boris Johnson’s government which had signed the agreement with Rwanda in April, had not done, according to the judge. It is therefore up to Braverman now “to rethink the issue altogether”.

The doubts of the European Court of Human Rights

The first flight to the African country, scheduled for June, had been blocked by numerous legal actions. Even the European Court of Human Rights had ruled that the London program “is likely to cause irreversible damage”. Doubts had been expressed not only on the ethical aspect of sending immigrants 6,500 kilometers away with no possibility of return, but also on the choice of Rwanda, a country which according to the US State Department does not respect human rights and “kidnaps and tortures opponents of the regime”. Enver Solomon, director of the Refugee Council, said he was “disappointed” by the ruling which “will damage Britain’s reputation as a country that respects human rights. It is cruel to treat human beings who seek salvation as goods to be shipped to another country”.