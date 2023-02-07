Home World GB: life imprisonment for David Carrick, the former policeman responsible for 48 rapes. The judge in the courtroom: “You behaved in a monstrous way”
GB: life imprisonment for David Carrick, the former policeman responsible for 48 rapes. The judge in the courtroom: "You behaved in a monstrous way"

GB: life imprisonment for David Carrick, the former policeman responsible for 48 rapes. The judge in the courtroom: “You behaved in a monstrous way”

A former London policeman has been sentenced to life in prison for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, was accused of at least 85 assaults, including 48 rapes, between 2003 and 2020. He was a police officer for around 20 years despite being one of the most dangerous sexual predators in the recent history of the Kingdom United.

The Scotland Yard ogre: agent confesses to 24 sexual assaults in 20 years. The police apologize and open an investigation

“You have taken advantage of women in a monstrous way,” thundered the female judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb reading the device, which closed a case that aggravated the crisis of confidence in Scotland Yard. “You behaved as if you were untouchable,” as a member of the police, added the magistrate. “David Carrick’s crimes are a stain on our police force,” Interior Minister Suella Braverman commented in a statement, paying homage to Carrick’s “brave” victims. “There is no place for such predatory and heinous behavior in our police force,” Braverman added.

See also  United Kingdom: Harry accuses William, he physically attacked me. Court is silent

