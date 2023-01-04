Home World Gb, Sunak: compulsory mathematics up to 18 years
The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will work to ensure that all English school pupils study mathematics up to the age of 18.

Sunak has placed education reform at the center of the domestic policy agenda. The prime minister will illustrate the reform in his first speech of the year – scheduled for today 4 January – to present his priorities for 2023.

According to the British government, approx 8 million adults in England they have the numerical skills of a primary school child and only half of 16-19 year olds study mathematics.

From Sunak’s entourage it is clarified that the mathematics it will not become compulsory at level A (excellence), but other avenues for assessment are being explored, such as the new Core Maths and technical qualifications.

The timing for these changes to take effect is not yet known.

