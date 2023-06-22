Gds – Lukaku doesn’t change his mind: he wants Inter and he will repeat it to Boehly. But Arabia does not stop

The Nerazzurri number 90 believes that at his age (30) it is too early to emigrate to Arabia and he still wants to win and be a protagonist in Europe

Chelsea’s pressing on is becoming more and more insistent Romelu Lukaku to ensure that he accepts the offer from Arabia or, surprisingly, from Milan, ready to enter for the Belgian after Tonali’s transfer to Newcastle. On the Arab front there is also Koulibaly who is pushing with his friend Romelu and is trying to convince him to join him at Al Hilal. But the centre-forward only wants Inter and is ready to reiterate it again: “He is in constant contact with the Roc Nation because he knows that this is a key moment for deciding his professional future. His will to stay at Inter hasn’t changed and he has already expressed it at the upper levels of Chelsea, even when he was offered the prospect of going to play in Saudi Arabia.

He’s ready to reiterate the concept even to Boehly himself if he gets the chance. The excellent relations between the patron of the Blues and the Roc Nation will perhaps provide him with an assist. The Nerazzurri number 90 believes that at his age (30) it’s too soon to emigrate to Arabia and he still wants to win, to be a protagonist in Europe. With the Inter shirt. At the same time, however, the inclusion in the story of Milan, which instead of the loan (like Inter) offers the Blues the purchase of the card, complicates the situation. At least at the negotiation level. Because on an emotional level Lukaku is linked to Inter and it would not be easy for him to wear the shirt in his city rivals. He’d stay in the city he loves, but it would probably be more… uncomfortable.

However, the Arabs have not lost hope of convincing him and Chelsea are hoping for it too. The emissaries of the Saudi Pro League have established their headquarters in London, at the luxurious Haytt Regency Hotel, in Portman Square, a thousand euro a night hotel which has also hosted Barack Obama. From there they pull the strings of transfers and buy reinforcements for the four formations controlled by Pif, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund which also owns Newcastle: Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr. They have convinced Neves, Ziyech and Kante’, they are one step away from Koulibaly and Mendy. They won’t stop. Lukaku will resist for now and wants Inter.”

