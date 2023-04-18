Home » GEBRUDER WEISS / At Transport Logistic 2023 with the first H2 truck – Companies
The logistics sector is facing many challenges due to the current economic and geopolitical issues. From 9 to 12 May 2023, at Transport Logistic, the world‘s leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management which takes place every year in Munich (GE), the company Logistics specialist Gebrüder Weiss explains how he responds to disruptive supply chains, global climate goals and increasing digitalisation.

With regard to these basic objectives, Gebrüder Weiss will present a live solution in terms of sustainability at its stand number 234 in Hall A5. On display will be the first company-owned hydrogen truck that this logistics company started using to transport goods in Switzerland two years ago. Those interested in the technology can take a virtual ride in the zero-emissions vehicle by visiting the same booth. The practical use of the vehicle has proved so effective that the company plans to purchase another five H2 trucks, to be used for transport operations throughout Germany.


