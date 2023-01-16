LONDON. It is a law that would make life easier for transgender people in Scotland but the British Conservative government of Rishi Sunak wants to block it: the Gender Recognition Actthe law recently passed in Scotland’s local parliamentary assembly, must not pass.

The initiative born on the impulse of the independentist and national-progressive executive of Edinburgh seeks to de facto liberalize the change of gender identity in the northern nation according to the choice of the person concerned (even for minors over 16) with the simple registration to an ad hoc registry. But the Scottish affairs minister in London, Alistar Jack, on the basis of doubts of constitutionality with respect to the general legislative framework of the United Kingdom, will use the local law blocking powers reserved by theArticle 35 of the Devolution Act of 1998 to the central government.

A choice that the Edinburgh authorities, led by the first minister and leader of the pro-independence SNP Nicola Sturgeon, have already denounced as “an outrage” to the democratic will of the Scots. And against which they have announced appeals up to the Supreme Court of the Kingdom.

The Scottish prime minister has warned London, adding that his devolved government is ready to “rigorously” defend its powers up to the UK’s highest court. Looming stalemate over bill sours already tense ties between London and Scotland’s regional government, less than two months after the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) saw its efforts to hold a new referendum hampered by the UK’s Supreme Court about independence.

«We will defend the law in the Supreme Courtif necessary, he declared. “What I can say generally is that we will absolutely, robustly and rigorously and with a very, very, very high degree of confidence defend the legislation,” the Scottish first minister said.

Sunak is considering legal advice ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. Under devolution rules, which led to the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, London can block a law if ministers believe it will have an “adverse effect on the functioning”. In particular, according to the secretary Alister Jackthe British government’s secretary of state for Scotland, who is due to take legal steps on Tuesday to confirm the move, there is a risk that the bill will have a «negative impact» on equal opportunities legislation in Great Britain. “Transgender people who are going through the process of changing their legal sex deserve our respect, support and understanding,” Jack said, according to reports from the BBC, but “the bill would have a significant impact, among other things , on Britain-wide equality issues in Scotland, England and Wales”.

If Sunak takes action, he will become the first Number 10 to use the locking mechanism. But what does Article 35 say? “The UK government may take legal action to block royal assent to a bill” if a Secretary of State “has reasonable grounds to believe that it would be incompatible with any international obligation or with the interests of national defense or security” .