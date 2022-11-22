Listen to the audio version of the article

Final go-ahead from the European Parliament to the directive on women on the boards of directors. By the end of June 2026, all large listed companies in the European Union will have to adopt measures to increase the presence of women in top positions. By the end of June 2026, 40% of non-executive director posts and 33% of all director posts are filled by the underrepresented sex.

“After 10 years of the European Commission’s proposal, we will now have a European law on gender equality on company boards. The glass ceiling that prevented women from accessing top positions in companies has been shattered. It is a truly historic and moving moment,” EU executive president Ursula von der Leyen commented on Twitter.

Effective penalties for defaulting companies

According to the text approved by the European legislative body, “merit will remain the main criterion during the selection procedures”, which must be transparent. Small and medium-sized enterprises with fewer than 250 employees are excluded from the scope of the directive. Listed companies will have to provide annually information on gender representation in their boards to the competent authorities, and if the objectives have not been met, they will have to explain how they intend to achieve them. Lastly, EU countries will have to implement effective, dissuasive and proportionate sanctions, such as fines, for those companies that do not follow open and transparent nomination procedures.

“We are finally giving women a fair chance to hold top positions in companies and we are improving that governance corporate. Women are innovative, intelligent, strong and capable of many things. We are eliminating one of the main obstacles preventing women from gaining leadership positions: informal male networks”. Thus the co-rapporteur of the text of the Directive, the Austrian socialist Evelyn Regner.