gender equality, special mention at the 2023 Sustainability Report Award

The initiative, promoted by Corriere della Sera and NeXt, rewarded the company for its attention to gender equality and inclusion

WINDTREleading mobile operator in Italy and one of the main alternative operators in the landline, receives a special mention at the “Sustainability and social report award” for the results achieved in the social dimension of the ESG objectives (Environmental, Social, Governance).

The initiative, promoted by Corriere della Sera and Buone Notizie in collaboration with NeXt – New Economy for All, examined over 170 applications from profit-making companies and third sector entities.

In particular, WINDTRE has obtained the special mention for its commitment to gender equality through specific development paths for women and for the attention to gender equality in the development of remuneration processes and policies.

Furthermore, the Jury of the Award positively underlined the guidelines that characterize the company’s activity, such as the collection of feedback from employees and the promotion of practices in support of an inclusive culture.

The gender equalityone of the ten objectives of WINDTRE’s sustainability plan, is promoted through initiatives to support career development, with dedicated empowerment paths, and through pay equity at every stage, from hiring to rewarding processes.

To achieve this goal, the company also aims to promote work-life balance, the well-being and full fulfillment of its people, through a smart work model, called “Human Working”, based on flexibility, responsibility, trust and attention to relationships.

More generally, thanks to the implementation of concrete policies of Diversity & InclusionWINDTRE aims to create an inclusive working environment, which lays the foundations for listening, sharing and open discussion, promoting dialogue and osmosis between the different generations present in the company and promotes an open and respectful culture in which be able to fully express their own uniqueness, skills and potential.