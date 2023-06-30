‘General Armageddon’ Sergey Surovikin suspected of collaboration with Wagner. According to the media he is under arrest, his daughter denies it

The purges of Kremlin against the supporters of the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinafter the aborted march on Moscow a few days ago, they seem to have started. And they could hit the top Russian military. If the general Andriy Yudin appears to have been “discharged from the ranks” of the federal army, the fate of one of the most important names in the military elite of the Federation remains a mystery: the former head of military operations in Ukraine Sergey Surovik too.

While the measure against Yudin was now in the public domain, some Russian and Western media, from Moscow Times al Financial Timesbegan to spread the news, citing several high-ranking sources, that his superior, Surovikin, was even finished under arrest. It would have been he, they claim, one of the high military ranks to have known in advance of the Wagner group’s plans and to have kept everything secret from the defense leaders, in fact giving support to the when he scored at Prigozhin.

A news that was fed quickly, given that of Surovikin, considered one of Putin’s loyalists, ex Specnaz dell’Soviet Union in Afghanistanveteran of the Chechnya and commander of the Russian forces in Syria in support of Bashar al-Assad, had been lost since Saturday. An absence that for days had been fueling questions about his fate, at a time of maximum tension within the country. And even the behavior of the Kremlin has certainly not helped to clarify: questioned by some journalists, the speaker Dmitry Peskov he took refuge behind a ‘no comment’ inviting reporters to address their questions to the Defense.

The mystery deepened further when it was Surovikin’s daughter who spoke in the afternoon, Veronikawho flatly denied the news of the arrest: “Nothing happened to the commander-in-chief of the Airborne Forces, everyone is at work,” he said in an interview with the Russian media The base. And regarding the fact that the general disappeared from the media, he specified: “he never appeared in the mass media every day and did not make regular public statements”. Version also supported by the independent news site iStorieswhich cites sources from the Defense General Staff and the Fsbspecifying that Surovikin was not arrested, but only questioned and then released.

Measures by the Kremlin against Surovkin, if confirmed, would not be taken lightly. Because the Russian general is truly one of the most important figures in the military elite of the Federation. Known as “General Armageddon”had been appointed commander of the forces deployed in Ukraine last October and it was he who ordered the carpet bombing of the civilian infrastructure. He had previously operated in Syria, where he developed a close relationship with Wagner. Going back in time, in 1991, during the coup in the Soviet Union, he commanded a military unit that broke through the barricades of protesters killing three people. In Syria he led the armed forces in defense of the dictator Bashar al-Assadalthough his first assignment dates back to the early 80s in the Soviet special forces units in Afghanistan.

