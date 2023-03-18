Bruno Mignot The general used to be a fighter pilot and he was a reporter for this stationFranck Alexandre The analysis in the national defense front special program said: at least this is an interception operation.

“Interception is done in several steps, starting with detection. “grim Reaper”There are drones anyway20Meters wide, it is an aircraft that can be seen by radar.

After that there is an identification problem. If, as Russia claims, the flight path does notA system for identifying an aircraft, determining its heading and distanceIFFflag, it becomes a suspicious track, in which case you must intercept it.

At the time of the intercept, fighter pilots report to ground authorities, and it is said that fighter pilots are the eyes of military decision makers. Take some proactive air safety measures (TIME) Decisions are made on the ground and these include monitoring the aircraft, escorting it or possibly destroying it.

Bruno Mignot The general said that based on the content of the video, they should have taken a measure that I am not familiar with, which is to pour fuel first, set the drone on fire, and then drop it.

commander of us air forces in europe James Hecker Immediately announce that this“grim Reaper”on a routine mission in international airspace……But for Moscow, the drone was indeed involved in operations in Ukraine.

“grim ReaperDrones are indeed a means of gathering intelligence”，Bruno Mignot pointed out that“So it obviously wouldn’t be seen as a particularly friendly gesture when it’s approaching a war zone. Given its location in the Black Sea, it was undoubtedly a naval surveillance drone. But it is also equipped with electromagnetic surveillance means, which can be used for monitoring. That’s probably what makes the Russians uncomfortable.It is not the first time that Russian fighters have approached in a rather unfriendly and unusual way. That doesn’t shock me, and I don’t think it’s an excuse for either side to start escalating. »