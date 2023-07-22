General Practitioners Transferred to Rosales National Hospital Following Inmate Suspension: Hospital Headquarters Escapes Control

Title: Transfers of General Practitioners Spark Controversy after Inmate Suspension

Sources from the El Salvador National Hospital (HNES) have disclosed that at least 16 general practitioners have been notified of their transfer to the Rosales National Hospital (HNR) following the suspension of a group of inmates involved in a protest. The transfers have raised concerns among medical staff due to the lack of clarity regarding their new roles and responsibilities.

The HNES sources, who requested anonymity to avoid potential reprisals, revealed that they were informed of the transfers via a WhatsApp group message issued by the Hospital Directorate. The messages, obtained by LA PRENSA GRÁFICA, suggest that the decision to transfer was made without the knowledge or involvement of the hospital’s management, stating that “These are superior indications” that “are escaping the hands of the hospital headquarters.”

According to the messages, the hospital management initially asked if there were any volunteers willing to work at the HNR for the remainder of July and August. However, they also mentioned that some individuals would be selected randomly even if no one showed interest. The lack of clarity surrounding the purpose of the transfers has left the affected general practitioners uncertain about their new assignments.

The sources confirmed that 16 general practitioners are expected to be transferred, but none of them accepted the transfers voluntarily. They expressed concerns over the absence of established functions and questioned whether they would be sent to the Rosales hospital for internal functions, as attached doctors, or for other unspecified purposes.

In response to these developments, LA PRENSA GRÁFICA reached out to the Ministry of Health Communications office (MINSAL) to inquire about the transfers and the measures intended to replace the suspended inmates at Rosales Hospital. However, the Communications officer chose not to provide any response and instead only read the WhatsApp messages.

The Ministry of Health also made a social media announcement on the same day, inviting general practitioners and specialists who wish to contribute to the transformation of the health system to apply for job vacancies. However, details about the number of available positions and their locations were not specified.

As the controversy surrounding the transfers unfolds, the affected general practitioners and the medical community at large anxiously await further clarity regarding their roles. Many are concerned about the impact this unexpected reassignment will have on patient care and the overall functioning of the healthcare system.

