Transports paralyzed in Greece for the 24-hour general strike called by the main trade unions, Gsee and Adedy, to protest against the lack of safety of the railway network which, together with human error, caused the recent disaster in which they lost their lives 57 people. According to the site of Ekathimeriniincidents between protesters and riot police broke out in Piazza Syntagmain the center of Athens, at the end of the rally.

A group of demonstrators, we read, launched molotov against the officers who responded. The strike, called to ask for transparency in the investigations, has interested all domestic and international flights, with the exception of emergency flights, and also affected ferry services, trains and public transport in major cities. Public sector employees and health sector workers also joined.

On March 15, however, the journalists went on strike: they participated television broadcasters and most news websites, as well as the Ana-mpa news agency. “Journalists join their voices with those of Greek society and the trade union movement to demand the real attribution of responsibility for the crime in Tebi”, reads a statement from the Panhellenic Confederation of Editors (Poesy). The various unions of Greek journalists also demand “credible and plural information” independent of “business and party agendas” and claim that “journalists and media workers must stop being held hostage by low wages”. The protest takes place on the eve of a new general mobilizationannounced by the public and private sector unions, for tomorrow.

