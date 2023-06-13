Home » Genevas launch the dates of their theater tour
Genevas launch the dates of their theater tour

Magüi, Sandra, Raquel and Juls can rest easy because they have reached heights of success that nobody imagined and in record time. Now, after a summer with a very long list of performances at festivals, the Madrileñas announce a new stage in their career. It will be an important tour of rooms in which they will interpret their repertoire full of hits in various cities of the state territory.

The cities through which, for the moment, the tour will pass will be Barcelona (October 6, Razzmatazz), Madrid (October 12, WiZink Center), Murcia (October 20, Sala Mamba), Granada (October 21, Industrial Copera), Malaga (November 3, La Trinchera), Seville (November 10, Sala Custom), Santander (November 18, Santander Stage), Toledo (November 24, Círculo del Arte), Valencia (December 2, Repvblicca Hall), Almería (February 9, 2024, Berlin Hall), Córdoba (February 10, Impala Hall) and Bilbao (April 13, Kafe Antzokia).

