BRUSSELS, 02 MAR – His gesture shocked the small center of Nivelles, in Belgium. Not Genevieve Lhermitte back on the front pages of the local newspapers: the 56-year-old woman in 2007 had stabbed to death her five children – who were between 3 and 15 years old – and was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment. She died at Leonardo da Vinci’s hospital Montigny-le-Tilleul – on the anniversary of the crime – after having requested and obtained euthanasia