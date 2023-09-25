Home » GENOA BOAT SHOW The statistical volume “Nautical Pleasure in Italy – Year 2022” presented – Current affairs
GENOA BOAT SHOW The statistical volume "Nautical Pleasure in Italy – Year 2022" presented

GENOA BOAT SHOW The statistical volume "Nautical Pleasure in Italy – Year 2022" presented

On the occasion of the 63rd International Boat Show, the MIT presented the volume “Nautical Pleasure in Italy – Year 2022”, the official statistical compendium of the sector for almost half a century.

Introduced by the preface of Minister Salvini, and by the presentation of the head of the department for Strategic Programming, Network Transport, Information and Statistical Infrastructure Systems, Enrico Maria Pujia, the yearbook is produced by the MIT Statistics Office, with the contribution of the General Command of the Port Authority Corps, of the Port Authorities and of the Dependent Maritime Offices, of the Civil Motorization Offices, of the Port System Authorities, of the General Directorate for Supervision of the Port System Authorities, Maritime and Road Transport of Internal Water.

The volume, included in the National Statistical Program under the responsibility of the MIT, highlights, with tables, graphs and comments, the main results of official statistical surveys and processing on all the main competences of the department relating to pleasure craft in addition to the activities carried out by the Capitanerie Corps of Porto – Coast Guard – in matters of nautical pleasure.

The statistics and data contained in the compendium are of great use not only for those who operate in the various sectors of the sector, but also for citizens and operators in the sector, offering a detailed overview of the state and evolution of recreational boating in Italy.

