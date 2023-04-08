Home World Genoa, clashes between Cremonese and Sampdoria fans near the stadium, perhaps a fight organized earlier
Genoa, clashes between Cremonese and Sampdoria fans near the stadium, perhaps a fight organized earlier

Genoa, clashes between Cremonese and Sampdoria fans near the stadium, perhaps a fight organized earlier


Clashes between Cremonese and Sampdoria fans in Genoa near the Luigi Ferraris stadium, in Marassi. About forty grey-reds arrived well in advance of the start of the match, it seems to be looking for a clash with the Blucerchiati. The police and Digos are intervening on the spot and are identifying several people. Three injured: one was taken in yellow code to San Martino, they are all slightly injured. The police intervened on the spot and identified 38 Cremonese fans.

The police, together with the Digos, are trying to reconstruct what happened and, according to the first hypotheses, it seems that some of the Grigiorossi fans were inside a bar when someone warned them that a small group of Sampdoria fans was arriving. At that point the two groups confronted each other with belts and bars and sent smoke bombs, beer bottles and bar tables flying. The investigators do not exclude that the brawl was decided at the table.


