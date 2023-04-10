Home World Genophobia – fear of sex Fun
Do you know what genophobia means?

Do you know that certain people suffer from genophobia – fear of intimate relationships? Marija Milenković and psychologist Marko Braković discovered how it arises, how it occurs and whether it can be eliminated, as guests on k1 TV.

“It’s nothing new. But today we have this culture with new expressions that are nothing more than describing something that has existed for a long time. Like for example ghosting”explains the psychologist.

By the way, appointment “ghosting” represents the experience in partner relationships when one partner stops calling and disappears from your life without explanation.

“People stopped contacting each other ‘500’ years ago. It’s fear of intimacy. With the fact that fear of intimate relationships and fear of intimacy are not the same and they don’t have to follow each other”adds the psychologist.

“The emergence of such phobias is very diverse. It happens that someone experienced some trauma in childhood, that he was abused, that he had bad experiences in intimate relationships, it can also be painful,” adds psychologist Marija Milenković.

When it comes to the very view of intimate relationships, as the psychologist points out, today they are “suffocated” and culturally unaccepted, and they express their sexuality publicly.

“The most important thing is for a person to realize that he has a problem. If someone prefers intimate relations only from behind and does not look at his partner, there is no eye-to-eye contact, that is a problem. There is no communication.”, reveals Marija Milenkovic. When asked whether genophobia is more common in women or men, psychologist Marija Milenković believes that it is more present in women.

“Culture has a strong influence, as does the family. The taboo of intimate relationships used to be quite common in Serbian patriarchal families.”she added, while Marko Braković advised all couples to be open in communication at the beginning of the relationship and to discuss any problems related to male-female relationships.

(WORLD)

