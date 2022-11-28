Listen to the audio version of the article

“Member states lost €93 billion in lost VAT revenue in 2020. At a time when investment needs continue to increase and public finances are constrained by high levels of debt, these are losses we cannot afford.” This was stated by the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, speaking at the symposium on taxation. «The introduction of electronic billing systems will allow Member States to catch up 11 billion euros more per year in the next ten years in VAT revenues not currently collected. Next month we will present a proposal», highlighted Gentiloni.

“When we reflect on the future of tax policy in the EU, we must bear in mind an inescapable truth: Europe is already the region with the highest taxation in the world. The tax/GDP ratio in the EU is around 40%, compared to an average of 33% in the OECD. The possibilities to further increase tax revenues in the future may be limited. But what we can do is consider how to adjust our fiscal mix, to make it fairer, greener, more growth-friendly», remarked the commissioner, recalling that «the current fiscal mix of the EU depends to a large extent on labor taxes, which account for more than 50% of total tax revenue. Value added taxes (with over 15% of total tax revenue) are the second most important component. Other tax bases contribute considerably less.’

“Next year, the European Commission will propose a single set of tax rules for doing business in Europe. We will call it Befit, an acronym for Business in Europe», announced Gentiloni. “Befit will draw inspiration from the reform of the two pillars globally, but will go further, to deliver a new corporate tax system that fits our tightly integrated single market.” The new framework “will replace national corporate tax systems, thereby reducing compliance costs and barriers to cross-border investment”. «Befit – added the EU commissioner – will have the fundamental characteristics of a simplified common tax base and of the distribution of taxable profits among the Member States. It will be another important step in the fight against harmful tax competition.” On 17 October, the European Commission launched a public consultation on the subject which will be open until 5 January.