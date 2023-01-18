Home World Gentiloni: EU towards “light contraction” at the beginning of 2023. Gopinath (IMF): inflation has passed its peak
Gentiloni: EU towards "light contraction" at the beginning of 2023. Gopinath (IMF): inflation has passed its peak

Gentiloni: EU towards “light contraction” at the beginning of 2023. Gopinath (IMF): inflation has passed its peak

After so much pessimism, there are glimmers of confidence from Davos on the prospects of the global economy. At the World Economic Forum, the EU commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, reiterated that the European Union could only pay for one “limited contraction” in the first quarter of the year and avoid a deep recession. The number two of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, said that inflation in the main countries has already reached its peak.

EU: between trust and risks

The war in Ukraine continues to pose “enormous risks” in the near term, Gentiloni said, but falling energy prices, the fact that inflation appears to have peaked late last year and relatively buoyant labor markets give reason to trust. Gentiloni noted that the European Union has so far avoided his worst fears a year ago, namely that the energy crisis would lead to mass blackouts for businesses and consumers, corporate bankruptcies and large-scale social unrest. “Overall, this less pessimistic outlook should encourage us in the difficult path ahead,” he added.

Inflation beyond the peak

According to Gopinath, inflation is still very high, but in the main markets the worst seems to be behind us and the global economy is showing signs of resilience. Gopinath added that government budget policy must achieve three objectives: avoid generating further inflation, protect the most vulnerable classes above all from the increase in energy and food prices, guarantee the stability of public accounts by reducing public debt in the medium term.

In the Eurozone, however, inflation remains close to record levels and the ECB will have to continue with the restrictive monetary policy, warned the governor of the French central bank, Francois Villeroy de Galhau: “We must stay the course in our battle against inflation, it is not won yet”. Interest rates could peak by summer, he added.

Find out more

Villeroy was also relatively optimistic about the economic outlook, arguing that a recession, included in the ECB’s baseline scenario, could be avoided given recent indicators. “If I look at the situation in Europe, which is probably about the same as in the US, the business looks more resilient than expected and we should avoid a recession this year, which I would not have expected three months ago.” he concluded.

