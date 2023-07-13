Gentiloni: on the fourth installment Pnrr evaluation as fast as possible

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BRUSSELS – The European Commission explained today, Thursday 13 July, that it is working hard on the proposals to amend the fourth installment of the national recovery and resilience plan that the Italian government presented in recent days, in order to give its assessment as fast as possible. Meanwhile, the finance ministers of the euro area have reiterated that the time has come for more restrictive budgetary policies, also to help reduce inflation.

«The country has asked to modify 10 of the 27 objectives and we are now examining this request – explained the commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni -. We do it as soon as possible and we will give a response to the government. Subsequently, in the next few weeks, Italy’s actual formal request for the fourth installment of payments will arrive and at that point the two months of evaluation” by the European Commission will begin (see yesterday’s Il Sole/24 Ore).

The former prime minister noted that the changes proposed by Rome are substantial and that it will take time to verify “conditions and arguments”. As for the third installment of the PNRR, the subject of lengthy negotiations between Rome and Brussels, Paolo Gentiloni reiterated that a disbursement will take place “soon”. For his part, the Vice-President of the Commission Valdis Dombrovskis urged not to slow down the implementation work of the PNRR due to the inclusion in the plan of an environmental chapter (RePowerEU).

Normalization of fiscal policies

Gathered here in Brussels for a two-day meeting, eurozone finance ministers approved a customary fiscal policy guidance statement. The text reads that “a determined, gradual and realistic budget consolidation is justified”, after years of expenditure expansion. “We will avoid – the ministers promise – permanent measures to increase the deficit to facilitate a lasting reduction of the deficit and debt”.