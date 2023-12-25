Geopolitical Tensions and Industry Updates: A Weekly Roundup from Caixin.com

Geopolitical tensions continue to heat up as Red Sea crisis drives oil prices to rebound

According to the official WeChat account of Jinlianchuang Energy on December 24, this week (December 14 to 20), the average price of WTI this week was 72.63 US dollars/barrel, an increase of 3.76% from the previous week; the average price of Brent was 78.01 US dollars/barrel, up 4.45% month-on-month. The average price of the main Shanghai crude oil futures contract was 546.96 yuan/barrel, a month-on-month increase of 0.57%. Later in the week, the geopolitical situation further heated up. Yemen’s Houthi armed forces attacked Israeli-related cargo ships in the waters near the Red Sea. Many shipping giants such as Mediterranean Shipping Company, Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd announced the suspension of Red Sea sailings or detours to Africa. At the southern tip of the Cape of Good Hope, investors are concerned about the security of energy supplies in the Middle East.

Explosion at smelting plant in Qingshan Industrial Park in Indonesia kills 13 people

CCTV News and Xinhua News Agency reported on December 24 that an explosion occurred at a steel factory in Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, that morning, killing 13 people and injuring dozens more. The incident occurred at the Molowari Castle Industrial Park (IMIP) in Indonesia.

In the first 11 months, automobile export growth rate was 56%, and the average export price increased slightly.

Cui Dongshu, Secretary-General of the Passenger Car Association, reported on his official Weibo account on December 23 that from January to November 2023, China’s automobile exports reached 4.76 million units, with the export growth rate continuing to grow by 56%. The average automobile export price in 2023 is US$19,000, a slight increase from US$18,000 in 2022. China’s new energy vehicles are mainly exported to Western European and Southeast Asian markets. In the past two years, Belgium, Spain, Slovenia and the United Kingdom in Western and Southern Europe have become export highlights. This year, exports to Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand have strengthened. New energy models such as self-owned brands SAIC Passenger Cars and BYD performed strongly.

Air China purchases domestically produced aircraft C919 for 4.2 billion yuan, unit price rises 9%

Caixin reported on December 24 that Air China (601111.SH) plans to spend 4.2 billion yuan to commercially purchase 17 domestically produced aircraft from China. Air China released the above news in its recent private placement announcement. The catalog unit price of the C919 in 2024 will increase by approximately US$9 million compared with 2022, an increase of approximately 9%. These aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2024-2025. The newly introduced aircraft will partially replace the old aircraft, effectively reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs, expand route transportation capacity and increase route revenue.

The country’s first electricity spot market officially operates in Shanxi

According to Caixin.com on December 23, on December 22, the Shanxi Provincial Energy Bureau and the Shanxi Energy Supervision Office informed that the Shanxi Provincial Electricity Spot Market will transition from trial operation to formal operation with immediate effect. This means that Shanxi has become the first provincial power spot market in China to enter official operation, which is a milestone in power reform. At present, Shanxi is also the province with the largest number of consecutive settlement trial operation days in the electricity spot market. In 2017, Shanxi became the first batch of pilot provinces to launch the construction of electricity spot market.

One month after his resignation, former COSCO Shipping Chairman Liu Chong was investigated

Caixin.com reported on December 24 that one month after resigning from all positions in the company, Liu Chong, the former party secretary and chairman of COSCO Shipping Development (601866.SH/02866.HK), was subject to disciplinary review and supervisory investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. On December 24, the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Team of China Ocean Shipping Group and the Liaoning Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued the above notice. Liu Chong has been responsible for financial work in the shipping system for a long time, and may be investigated for being involved in old capital cases.

Honeycomb Energy withdraws its IPO application for the Science and Technology Innovation Board or launches other financing plans

According to Caixin.com on December 23, Honeycomb Energy, the seventh largest power battery manufacturer in China, withdrew its application for an IPO on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and the company said it would consider launching other financing options. The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced on December 22 that Honeycomb Energy and sponsor CITIC Securities had recently submitted application documents to withdraw their listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange therefore decided to terminate the initial public offering of shares by Honeycomb Energy and its listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. Review. Honeycomb Energy is the seventh largest power battery manufacturer in China, with a valuation of about 60 billion yuan. Due to the sluggish secondary market, Honeycomb Energy did not immediately land on the Science and Technology Innovation Board after getting the listing route.

Fire breaks out at Qilu Petrochemical Olefins plant

Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical’s official Weibo reported on December 23 that at 9:25 that day, a fire broke out in the cracking workshop of Qilu Petrochemical’s olefins plant. The fire has been initially controlled and no casualties have been found.

Guoxuan Hi-Tech: Overseas business sales are expected to exceed 100 billion in 2027

Guoxuan Hi-Tech (002074.SZ) official Weibo reported on December 23 that on the same day, Guoxuan Hi-Tech stated at the 13th Supplier Conference and 2024 Strategy Conference that in 2024, Guoxuan Hi-Tech will focus on breaking through the three major regions of overseas markets: Americas , Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific, it is expected that overseas deliveries will exceed 100GWh in 2027, overseas business sales will exceed 100 billion, and market share will reach 10%. Strategic products will include Qichen batteries, 4695 battery packs, fast charging cores and energy storage products, striving to become Provider of comprehensive service solutions in the new energy field.

Tong Dongcheng, former deputy general manager of Dongfeng Group, was investigated six years after his retirement

Caixin reported on December 23 that Tong Dongcheng, former member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and deputy general manager of Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd., is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law and is currently under investigation. On December 22, the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and the Hubei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision released the above news. Tong Dongcheng’s last public appearance was in November 2023. He delivered a speech as a representative of the old leaders at the 20th anniversary meeting of Dongfeng Co., Ltd.

CNPC CCUS injects over 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide annually

China Petroleum News reported on December 24 that as of December 21, the annual injection of carbon dioxide in PetroChina’s carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project had reached 1.53 million tons. PetroChina will analyze and judge the development of the CCUS industry, comprehensively consider oil and gas reservoir conditions, source-sink matching project benefits and other factors, optimize the layout of construction projects, formulate a reasonable carbon dioxide injection plan, promote the coordination of the entire CCUS industry chain, and strive for the CCUS/CCS industry Support policies.

JA Solar Technology Qujing Base Puts into Operation

According to the official Weibo of JA Solar Technology (002459.SZ) on December 24, on the same day, JA Solar Technology’s Qujing base held a commissioning ceremony for the 10GW high-efficiency battery and 5GW high-efficiency module projects. Jin Baofang, chairman of JA Solar Technology, said that the Qujing base project has been successfully put into production. JA Solar’s advantageous N-type cell module production capacity has been rapidly expanded. The global industrial layout will cover southwest, northwest, North China, East China and overseas Southeast Asia and North America.

Tianqi Lithium’s Suining 20,000-ton battery-grade lithium carbonate factory project completed commissioning

According to the official Weibo of Tianqi Lithium Industry (002466.SZ) on December 23, on the afternoon of December 21, Suining Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd. held the “Celebration Ceremony of the First Bag of Qualified Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Products”. This is Tianqi Lithium’s first self-built battery-grade lithium carbonate factory.

Organized by Caixin Luo Guoping

