George Clooney’s role as Batman almost cost him his career | Entertainment

George Clooney revealed that his role in the movie “Batman” almost cost him his career.

George Clooney is considered to be one of the most successful actors today, and in addition to his brilliantly played roles, the list also includes one that gave him a big headache.

The celebrated actor contributed to the cult hero Batman in “Batman and Robin” from 1997, but considers it a big debacle. As he himself stated, people refused to work with him after this film. Things only changed after working with director Steven Soderbergh in 1998’s Out Of Sight.

“No one wanted me in their movie for a year after the debacle. I jumped in, I was excited to play Batman and—I screwed up. After that, I realized that I had to pay attention to the whole movie, as it is, not just my performance or what I do. I focused on better scripts – that’s the most important thing. You can’t make a good movie out of a bad script, it’s impossible. You can make a bad movie out of a good script,” Clune once told The Sun “.

Clooney’s new philosophy worked. After this big failure, he won a mountain of the most prestigious awards.



