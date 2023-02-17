Nature was cruel to Giorgio Ruffolo in the last years of his life; and cruel she was with those who were close to him and who had had the good fortune to share his intelligence, his culture, his own strong and persuasive voice. All of that was already gone while he survived on his body alone, day after day, just waiting (unaware to him) for what finally happened.

I suffered knowing it, but I couldn’t help but think: finally, Giorgio is free from that body that held him prisoner. It comes back free in us, in the memory we have of it, on the occasions we will create to resume making use of his ideas, of the much, much that he has given us: with his work as builder of public programming, with the studies of his Cer, with his work for the South and for the environment, with his extraordinary books, whose titles already anticipated his theses – always provocative and always firmly founded – on history, the economy, the world and Italy.

Allow me here, in this first and still breathless recollection, to dwell on one profile only among the many that can be drawn from his works. In the last year I have reflected a lot on the fragility that has emerged in our democracies grappling with the great and unknown problems brought about by new phenomena such as the pandemic and climate change. Both arouse an instinctive preference for centralized forms of government, which guarantee uniformity and free us from that extra, often experienced with annoyance, constituted by regional and local governments.

I have expressed all my criticism of the autonomies, which too often seem to prefer small and diversified answers, to the benefit of each of their own citizens, on issues that would require exactly the opposite. But beware, the remedy is not centralism, which if anything accentuates the risk of decision-making bottlenecks and, in the face of resistance and failure, the very risk of authoritarianism. The remedy is a common plan, in which the state and autonomies are equally involved, under the banner of a cooperative regionalism to which we have resorted too rarely.

I have written these things now, driven by emergencies that are only now appearing with arrogance. Giorgio had already written them in 2009, in his book on Italy, a too long country; too long to be governed entirely from the center and instead in need of federalism, also and precisely for the benefit of the South, in a cooperative key, however, on the basis of a great national pact. Against centralism and against – he wrote – “separatist” federalism. Very topical teaching, in which I found myself today and whose value, perhaps, I had not realized when the book came out.

It is – I was saying – just one example; an example of what we can do in the future by digging in the gold mine that Giorgio has left us.

Julian Amato

February 17, 2023.