George Soros has transferred his business and philanthropic business to his son Alex

George Soros, the famous American billionaire of Hungarian Jewish origin, has handed over the management of his foundation, the Open Society Foundations (OSF), to his son Alex. The foundation is well known for its philanthropic activity towards NGOs and humanitarian organizations and for its public donations to progressive politicians around the world: this activity has given rise to vicious conspiracy theories against Soros, which often have more than an element of anti-Semitism.

Alex Soros had already formally assumed the presidency of the foundation last December, replacing his father, who is 92 years old, but the passage of the position was made official and commented in more detail by both on Sunday in ainterview al Wall Street Journal.

In addition to OSF, Alex Soros has also become president of his father’s “super PAC” (in the United States, PACs, Political Action Committees, are organizations that finance electoral campaigns) and is also the only member of the family to be a member of the investment committee that manages Soros Fund Management, an investment firm also founded by Soros in 1970 and which is the source of the bulk of his wealth. To OSF, that already check it out most of the assets of Soros Fund Management, the total $25 billion of assets of the business will be progressively transferred, a source familiar with the facts told the Wall Street Journal.

In the interview Alex Soros said he wanted to intensify the political activity of his foundation, saying he was concerned about the possibility of a return to the presidency of the United States by former Republican president Donald Trump. Implicitly referring to the possibility of OSF financing parties or electoral campaigns for the 2024 elections, he said: “As much as I would like the money to come out of politics, as long as the other side uses it, we will have to do it too”. That his son Alex would take over the management of the economic conglomerate controlled by George Soros was unexpected for some: it was believed that the management of the various businesses would pass to another of George Soros’ five sons, Jonathan.

