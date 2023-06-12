Home » George Soros passes the baton and gives 25 billion empire to his son Alexander




George Soros has passed the baton of his $25 billion foundation to his 37-year-old son Alexander. The American media report it.

The financier and philanthropist, who memorably made $1 billion in 1992 betting against the pound and bankrupting the Bank of England on the day known to history as “Black Wednesday,” has named his son president of his Open Society Foundations, one of the richest philanthropic foundations in the world.

“He earned it,” said 92-year-old Soros – the 2018 Financial Times Person of the Year – whose personal fortune is valued at $6.7 billion.

The non-profit Open Society Foundations is active in more than 120 countries around the world and donates approximately $1.5 billion annually to support human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world.

The first interview

Alexander said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he was “more political” than his father, who was in any case one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party in US history, and announced that he wanted to commit himself to defending the right to vote and to abortion in the United States. He recently had meetings with officials in the Biden administration, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

