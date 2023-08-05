George Weah is running again for the presidency of Liberia, the challengers and criticisms of the former soccer star

We try again to remain president. The election campaign has officially begun Liberia ahead of the October 10 presidential election, in which the incumbent president George Weah – former AC Milan striker in the 1990s – will try to get a reconfirmation in a session that also includes legislative consultations. Weah, 56, a former star of international football also in France and England who converted to politics, he was elected president in 2017 and took office in 2018. Already in January he had announced his re-nomination for a second six-year term.

The president faces 19 rivals, the main ones being the former vice president Joseph Boakai (2006-2018, under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf), businessman and party leader Alexander Cummings and human rights lawyer Taiwan Gongloe. The Electoral Commission has accredited 46 parties and there are more than 2.4 million registered voters. Weah’s election had raised enormous hopes in a country devastated by civil wars between 1989 and 2003 and marked by the Ebola epidemic of 2014-2016. The country of about 5 million people was just recovering when it was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by the aftermath of the war in Ukraine. According to the World Bank, about half of Liberians live on less than $1.90 a day. Weah ascended to the presidency promising to create jobs and invest in education. His critics accuse him of not keeping his promises.

