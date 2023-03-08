Listen to the audio version of the article

Fifty policemen injured and sixty-six protesters arrested on charges of hooliganism, resisting the forces of order and throwing Molotov cocktails and stones. This is the first assessment of the violent protests that took place yesterday in Tiblisi, the capital of Georgia, against the disputed law on foreign agents – modeled on the legislation in force in Russia – under examination by the Georgian Parliament. According to Interfax, a new protest demonstration once again brought thousands of people to the streets, mostly university students, who returned to gather in the square in front of the Parliament. Opening the rally, Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the opposition United National Movement party, called on the crowd to hold daily protests until the authorities withdraw the accused bill.

Green light at first reading

On the evening of 7 March, following Parliament’s first go-ahead for the draft law on “foreign agents”, the demonstrators broke through the barriers at the entrance to Parliament, attempting to enter the courtyard of the building. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that protesters “set fire to the building” of the legislative body, broke windows and damaged protective barriers, and that around 50 ministry employees were injured in the clashes, which continued during the night with the throwing of Molotov cocktails and stones against the police forces.

Demonstrations and clashes in Georgia against the controversial “foreign agents” law

The most controversial aspect of the new rules concerns the discipline of the media and non-governmental organizations, which according to critics undermines the southern Caucasus country’s hopes of joining the European Union. In fact, the law approved in first reading provides that non-governmental organizations and independent media that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad declare themselves “foreign agents”, a circumstance that would limit their freedom of action.

Asked the opinion of the Council of Europe

Irakli Kobakhidze, president of the “Georgian Dream” party in government in the country, declared in a press briefing that Parliament had sent the text of the law to the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe for its evaluation. “In a few months we will receive an opinion, and only after that will the discussion of the bill continue in Parliament,” said Kobakhidze, as reported by Interfax. Kobakhidze dismisses the accusations of the radical opposition as “speculation”, which underlines the direct link between the adoption of the law on foreign agents and the granting of Georgia the status of candidate for membership of the European Union.